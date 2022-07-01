Pfizer Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Pfizer in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

