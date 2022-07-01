Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of PGR opened at GBX 6.25 ($0.08) on Wednesday. Phoenix Global Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £174.16 million and a PE ratio of -7.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38,240.11.
About Phoenix Global Resources (Get Rating)
