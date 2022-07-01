Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of PGR opened at GBX 6.25 ($0.08) on Wednesday. Phoenix Global Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £174.16 million and a PE ratio of -7.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38,240.11.

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

