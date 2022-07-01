Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.95. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $136.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.88 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.00%.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at $361,889.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,974,000 after purchasing an additional 534,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 640,582 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,495,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,529,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,909,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after purchasing an additional 150,035 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

