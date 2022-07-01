Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $26.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 43.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Pinterest stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 669,934 shares of company stock valued at $12,405,181. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,422 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19,142.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Pinterest by 33.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,016,000 after buying an additional 2,940,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

