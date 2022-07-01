Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.
OPRX stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.18 million, a PE ratio of -171.19 and a beta of 0.92. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $99.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,190,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 78.2% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 429,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 188,597 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 38.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after acquiring an additional 163,729 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,012,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 270,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after acquiring an additional 138,803 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About OptimizeRx (Get Rating)
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
