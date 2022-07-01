Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OPRX stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.18 million, a PE ratio of -171.19 and a beta of 0.92. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,190,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 78.2% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 429,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 188,597 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 38.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after acquiring an additional 163,729 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,012,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 270,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after acquiring an additional 138,803 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.