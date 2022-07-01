Piper Sandler Lowers Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $79.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.95.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

