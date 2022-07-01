Pippa Lambert Purchases 1,278 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £5,380.38 ($6,600.88).

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 415.40 ($5.10) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.64 billion and a PE ratio of 6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 420.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 424.13. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 341.92 ($4.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 606.58 ($7.44).

AV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.38) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.50) to GBX 520 ($6.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.61) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.62) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.52) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 525.71 ($6.45).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

