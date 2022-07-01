Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $25.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 78 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PLYM. B. Riley cut their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 309,161 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at about $7,933,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 106.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 283,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,947,000 after purchasing an additional 231,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 208,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $703.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.70%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

