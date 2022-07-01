POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Up to $6.54

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $6.73. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 870 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $613.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of -0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other POINT Biopharma Global news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $4,237,172.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 981.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,040 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,312,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 793,141 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 13,291.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 549,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 545,356 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,934,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

