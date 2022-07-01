Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Receives GBX 1,160 Average Price Target from Analysts

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,160 ($14.23).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POLY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Shares of POLY opened at GBX 181 ($2.22) on Friday. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of GBX 92.02 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,630 ($20.00). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 589.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £857.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.