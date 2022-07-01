PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

