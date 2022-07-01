PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $53.63.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

