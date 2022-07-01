PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research cut PowerFleet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.33.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.73. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

In related news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,243.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after buying an additional 1,627,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.