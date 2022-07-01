Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Cut to C$150.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRBZF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

OTCMKTS:PRBZF opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.69. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

