Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Lowered to C$150.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$150.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.67.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$93.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$110.23. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$87.06 and a 52 week high of C$137.75.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.4500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

