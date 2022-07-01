Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $39.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRVA shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.68. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56.

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,748.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,391 shares in the company, valued at $765,030.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 227,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,255,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,759,000 after purchasing an additional 593,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,049,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 261,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,442,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

