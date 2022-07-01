Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

PDEX stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43.

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex (Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

