PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) PT Set at C$7.75 by Raymond James

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) received a C$7.75 price target from Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 236.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of CVE:PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

