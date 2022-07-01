Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,903,644 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,179.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,266.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,570.44. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

