Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PFIE. Univest Sec upgraded Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Dawson James lifted their target price on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the 4th quarter worth $967,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 209,468 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 110,030 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 69,884 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Profire Energy (Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

