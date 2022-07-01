Progress Software Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Progress Software has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,878 shares of company stock worth $1,051,308. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

