Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Trading Down 8.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $53.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Progress Software traded as low as $44.70 and last traded at $44.70. 14,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 330,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.80.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRGS. Citigroup increased their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $246,573.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,002.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,308. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

About Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

