Progress Software’s (PRGS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRGS. Citigroup upped their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Progress Software stock opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 139.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

