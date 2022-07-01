Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences to $60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 250,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,257,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

RXDX opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.64. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a current ratio of 13.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 1,722.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

