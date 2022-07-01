ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,659,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,881,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,029,000.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of BITO opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $44.29.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.