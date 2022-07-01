Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director George A. Fisk Sells 1,200 Shares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PB stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 62.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $664,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 147,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

