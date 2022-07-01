Prosus to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Prosus in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Patulea now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Prosus’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prosus from €73.40 ($78.09) to €69.40 ($73.83) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prosus from €86.00 ($91.49) to €93.00 ($98.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Prosus from €118.00 ($125.53) to €95.00 ($101.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Investec cut shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prosus from €122.00 ($129.79) to €110.00 ($117.02) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.06.

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. Prosus has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $19.54.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

