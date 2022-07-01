Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.39

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 61191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.82.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.06 million. Proterra had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 100.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proterra Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proterra by 229.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,920,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780,668 shares in the last quarter. Tao Pro LLC purchased a new position in Proterra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,704,000. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Proterra by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 7,974,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,415,000 after purchasing an additional 219,899 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Proterra by 26.5% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,514,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Proterra by 23.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,896,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,303,000 after purchasing an additional 734,973 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

