Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Prudential Bancorp from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ PBIP opened at $15.13 on Thursday. Prudential Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $117.65 million, a P/E ratio of -216.14 and a beta of 0.06.

Prudential Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 2,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 115,354.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,491 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 48,449 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

