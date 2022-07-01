Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,145. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.