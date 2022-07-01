Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €106.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($112.77) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($76.60) target price on Puma in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($106.38) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on Puma in a report on Friday, April 29th.

PUM opened at €62.84 ($66.85) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. Puma has a 12-month low of €60.30 ($64.15) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($122.77). The company’s 50 day moving average is €67.04 and its 200 day moving average is €80.49.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

