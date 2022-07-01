Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €95.00 ($101.06) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($86.17) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($112.77) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($115.96) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($76.60) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($106.38) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €62.84 ($66.85) on Wednesday. Puma has a one year low of €60.30 ($64.15) and a one year high of €115.40 ($122.77). The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion and a PE ratio of 29.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €67.04 and a 200 day moving average of €80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

