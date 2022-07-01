Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PSTG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $25.71 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -102.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after buying an additional 203,732 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,066,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,887,000 after acquiring an additional 83,091 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Pure Storage by 5.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,919,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,404,000 after acquiring an additional 205,037 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Pure Storage by 11.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,653,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,006,000 after acquiring an additional 385,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,887,000 after acquiring an additional 44,422 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

