Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Paychex in a report released on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.93.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. Paychex has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.80.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

