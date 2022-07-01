Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Issued By DA Davidson

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for MidWestOne Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.65.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.36%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

