Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for RPT Realty Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for RPT Realty in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RPT Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE RPT opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in RPT Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in RPT Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

