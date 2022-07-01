Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Increased by DA Davidson

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBSH. StockNews.com cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $65.65 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.49.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,894,000 after purchasing an additional 41,875 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 84,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,127.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

About Commerce Bancshares (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

