Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 28th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $14.64 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.23 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.78 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$232.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.25 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$196.25.

GSY stock opened at C$98.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20, a current ratio of 16.00 and a quick ratio of 15.94. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$95.00 and a 1 year high of C$218.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$135.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. goeasy’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

