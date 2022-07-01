Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Home Bancorp, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $26.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.88 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 34.21% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.81%.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

