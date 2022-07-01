Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $9.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.66. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $740.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $32.62 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.04.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $631.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $624.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $660.79. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.06 earnings per share.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

