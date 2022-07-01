Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for QCR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for QCR’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QCRH. StockNews.com cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

QCRH opened at $53.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $952.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.02. QCR has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $62.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth about $6,402,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of QCR by 44.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 81,945 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of QCR by 24.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 63,712 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,225,000 after buying an additional 38,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

