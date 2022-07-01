Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Lifted by Analyst

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

SPPI opened at $0.78 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 573,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

