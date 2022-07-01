Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

WBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6,590.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.