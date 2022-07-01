Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for WEX Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WEX in a report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WEX’s current full-year earnings is $11.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.02 EPS.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.54.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $155.56 on Wednesday. WEX has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $208.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.57 and its 200 day moving average is $160.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in WEX by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,802,000 after buying an additional 161,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,238,000 after buying an additional 46,296 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $593,780. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

