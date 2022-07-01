Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Cut by National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

NYSE CNI opened at $112.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 440.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.