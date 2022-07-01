Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Issued By Wedbush

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMX. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $90.48 on Wednesday. CarMax has a 52-week low of $84.37 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average of $103.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CarMax by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 960.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

