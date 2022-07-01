Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Issued By Raymond James

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a report released on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.63 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

CDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

CDE opened at $3.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $853.65 million, a P/E ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 347,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 31,309 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 484,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 23,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

