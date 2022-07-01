Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Axos Financial, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Axos Financial in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on AX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Axos Financial stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 605.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

