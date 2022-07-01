Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Silvergate Capital Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report issued on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silvergate Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.52 and its 200-day moving average is $112.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SI. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 350.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

