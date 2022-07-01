Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Accenture plc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accenture in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $10.68 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

ACN stock opened at $277.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.63 and a 200-day moving average of $327.04. Accenture has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in Accenture by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in Accenture by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

